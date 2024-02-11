Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday attended the agreement signing of the launch of the air taxi service in the emirate by 2026.
The signing took place on Day 0 of the World Governments Summit.
Under the agreement, Dubai will be the first city in the world with a fully-developed network of ‘vertiports’ for permanent air taxi services by 2026 via electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
The agreement was signed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and the British Skyports Infrastructure and the US Joby Aviation, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit.
Four vertiports
The inaugural phase of the air taxi service encompasses four vertiport stations situated near key locations such as Dubai International Airport, Dubai Downtown, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah. Notably, the journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah is anticipated to be a mere 10-minute flight, a significant reduction from the 45-minute commute.
