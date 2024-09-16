Ras Al Khaimah: Police in Ras Al Khaimah have launched a new identity for vehicles used in driving tests.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, also launched a new appointment booking system for evaluations in the presence of Jamal Ahmed Al Tair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah.
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said that the new services will represent a significant enhancement that improves the quality of life and serves those applying for a driver’s license.
Al Tair clarified that the launch of these modern vehicles equipped with cameras, which stand out for their contemporary shape and design that align with their function, as well as the appointment booking system and the driver evaluation system, falls within the efforts of the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah to enhance the services provided to its clients and to save them time and effort by reducing the duration of the clients’ journey and increasing the public happiness index.