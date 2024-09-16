12-year-old Emirati boy killed in Fujairah bicycle crash

A 12-year-old Emirati boy died after he was run over in a traffic accident in Fujairah. According to Fujairah police, the accident took place on Monday evening when the boy, was riding his bicycle.
Police said the boy was struck by a vehicle in the Al Faiseel area of Fujairah. This tragic incident resulted in the death of the boy after being transported to the hospital where he was declared dead.
Police said the driver was arrested at the accident site and referred to public prosecution for further action.