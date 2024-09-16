Ras Al Khaimah: Police in Ras Al Khaimah recently seized 39 vehicles that participated in an unauthorised rally in Mina Al Arab area, reaching a mountain tourist spot.
The details of this incident came to the light when a report was received by the police operations room at 11.30pm last Friday, indicating that vehicles were participating in a procession without obtaining the necessary permits from relevant authorities.
Accordingly, the vehicles were tracked and monitored, and the necessary actions were taken against them. The efforts of the police successfully led to the seizure of 39 vehicles participating in the rally, in which two of them engaged in reckless driving, endangering the lives of their drivers and others.
The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police emphasised that it will be vigilant against anyone who violates traffic regulations, and severe penalties will be imposed on them to protect the lives and safety of road users. They urged drivers to fully comply with the laws and to refrain from engaging in such unlawful behaviours that put them at risk and expose them to penalties.