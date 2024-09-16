The details of this incident came to the light when a report was received by the police operations room at 11.30pm last Friday, indicating that vehicles were participating in a procession without obtaining the necessary permits from relevant authorities.

Accordingly, the vehicles were tracked and monitored, and the necessary actions were taken against them. The efforts of the police successfully led to the seizure of 39 vehicles participating in the rally, in which two of them engaged in reckless driving, endangering the lives of their drivers and others.