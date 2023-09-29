Dubai: Dubai Police traffic patrols have seized 36 vehicles for various violations over the past two days.
The violations included reckless driving, endangering one’s own life or that of others, causing road disturbances, making unauthorised modifications to the vehicle’s engine or chassis, disturbing residents, unclear number plates, and littering on public roads.
Colonel Al Qaedi emphasised that such violations are dealt with strictly by the police,in line with Decree No. 30 of 2023, where the fine to release an impounded vehicle can reach up to Dh50,000.
Colonel Al Qaedi warned mototorists against reckless driving and overspeeding, noting that the law penalises those who endanger lives or damage roads with heavy fines and vehicle impoundment for varying periods.
He said at least 80 per cent of the violators were involved in severe accidents, resulting in fatalities and major injuries. He stressed that Dubai Police would not show leniency in tackling any type of violations to ensure the safety of all road users.
He appealed to the community to report any negative phenomena on the roads through the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police app on smartphones or by contacting the “We Are All Police” service at 901.