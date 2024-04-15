Dubai: Dubai Police have seized a passenger bus loaded with unlicensed gas cylinders, it was revealed on Monday.
The Dubai Police General Command has warned of the dangers of transporting gas cylinders in vehicles used to transport individuals as well as in unlicensed vehicles that do not carry instruction signboards.
Officials said such practices can cause a disaster if the vehicle is involved in a traffic accident, leading to the explosion of gas cylinders.
Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspects and Security Phenomena Department at the General Department of Criminal and Investigations at Dubai Police, said that the security teams in the department recently seized a passenger bus loaded with unlicensed gas cylinders in a region of the emirate.
Brig Al Shamsi stressed the necessity of adhering to the conditions for transporting gas cylinders and distributing them in accordance with the approved controls in a safe manner. The vehicle must have a custom colour and open roof, and carry warning signs alerting road users that it contains dangerous flammable materials. It must also have a fire extinguishing cylinder and undergo regular maintenance.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Talib Muhammad Al Amiri, Head of the Anti-Street Vendors Department in the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena in the General Department of Criminal and Investigations, appealed to the public to buy gas cylinders only from licensed and approved entities. He urged community members to inform the competent authorities immediately if they see unlicensed vendors promoting cylinders that do not conform to standards and specifications.