Another view of the illegal stockpile Image Credit: Dubai Police

Officials said such practices can cause a disaster if the vehicle is involved in a traffic accident, leading to the explosion of gas cylinders.

Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspects and Security Phenomena Department at the General Department of Criminal and Investigations at Dubai Police, said that the security teams in the department recently seized a passenger bus loaded with unlicensed gas cylinders in a region of the emirate.

Brig Al Shamsi stressed the necessity of adhering to the conditions for transporting gas cylinders and distributing them in accordance with the approved controls in a safe manner. The vehicle must have a custom colour and open roof, and carry warning signs alerting road users that it contains dangerous flammable materials. It must also have a fire extinguishing cylinder and undergo regular maintenance.