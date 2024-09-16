Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the heads of delegations participating in a workshop titled ‘Preparing the GCC Strategy for Combating Drugs (2025-2028)’.
In attendance at the meeting was Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. Hosted in Abu Dhabi by the Ministry of Interior from 16 to 19 September, the workshop is organised by the General Secretariat of the GCC in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and with the participation of relevant authorities from the UAE.
During the meeting, held today at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the GCC Secretary-General and the heads of delegations, stressing the importance of enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise between security agencies in GCC countries and international bodies to address common challenges, particularly the threat posed by drugs, which affects the social, economic, health, and security sectors.
Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed that joint Gulf efforts, across all fields including security, are a key safeguard in ensuring the interests of GCC countries and their people. He also wished the participants of the GCC Strategy for Combating Drugs workshop success in their mission to protect Gulf societies and youth from the scourge of drugs through a unified and effective Gulf strategy.
In response, the heads of delegations expressed their gratitude to the UAE for hosting the workshop, praising the country’s comprehensive strategy in tackling drugs and addressing their associated risks.