Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the heads of delegations participating in a workshop titled ‘Preparing the GCC Strategy for Combating Drugs (2025-2028)’.

In attendance at the meeting was Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. Hosted in Abu Dhabi by the Ministry of Interior from 16 to 19 September, the workshop is organised by the General Secretariat of the GCC in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and with the participation of relevant authorities from the UAE.