Abu Dhabi: A restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been shut down for posing a threat to public health because of insects on the premises and dirty cooking equipment, among other violations,

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said it issued an administrative closure decision against Chabra Restaurant located in the residential city (ICAD) in the industrial area of Mussafah.

Warnings ignored

The Authority said the person responsible for the facility failed to take effective corrective actions to address repeated violations, affecting food safety and consumer health. Three violations were issued, along with a warning of administrative closure due to the spread of insects in the facility and the failure to present a pest control report. Additionally, food products and beverages were stored in a manner that contributed to contamination, and the cooking equipment was not clean.

ADAFSA confirmed that the administrative closure decision will remain in effect as long as its reasons persist. The activity may resume after the facility rectifies its situation and meets all the necessary requirements to practice the activity and eliminates the causes of the violation.

Sustained inspections

The Authority pointed out that the closure and the unveiling of the detected violations are part of the inspection efforts aimed at enhancing the food safety system in Abu Dhabi and reaffirming the regulatory role to ensure that establishments comply with food safety requirements. It clarified that all establishments, regardless of their nature and food products, are subject to periodic inspections by the Authority’s inspectors to ensure compliance with food safety requirements.

Report violations