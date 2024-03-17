Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has closed Al Nidham Restaurant for violating hygiene conditions, safety instructions, and control over the sale of food.
ADAFSA issued an administrative closure decision against the restaurant, which carries Commercial License No. CN-1038631, due to its violation of Law No. 2 of 2008 regarding food in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant to it, as well as the danger to public health posed by the restaurant.
The Authority confirmed that the administrative closure decision against the restaurant will continue as long as the reasons for it exist. The outlet can reopen after correcting the violations.
ADAFSA said all establishments, regardless of their nature and food products, are subject to periodic inspection by the Authority’s inspectors to ensure adherence to food safety requirements. ADAFSA is intensively and daily monitoring all markets, especially those for food during Ramadan.
During the past two weeks, two butcheries and a famous supermarket were closed in Abu Dhabi for violating food safety instructions and keeping meat and food in unsanitary places.
The Authority appealed to the public to report any violations observed in any food facility or when there is any doubt about the contents of a food item by calling the Abu Dhabi Government toll free number 800555.