Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has shut down two butcheries and a supermarket due to violations of food safety regulations, which posed a significant risk to public health.

An administrative closure decision was issued against Al Amal Butchery and Al Ayham Butchery for breaching Law No. 2 of 2008 concerning food safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The butcheries, situated in Mushrif Mall, were found to be endangering public health.

The authority said that the decision came because of repeated violations related to food safety requirements. The two butcheries had previously received three violation reports and a warning of closure for failure to comply with health standards and food safety requirements, in addition to the spread of insects in food preparation areas.

Cockroach infestation

The authority highlighted that the decision to close these establishments stemmed from repeated breaches of food safety rules. These violations included misrepresentation of imported meat as local produce and the presence of cockroach infestation. The authority stressed the importance of upholding food safety requirements to safeguard public health and prevent the recurrence of such high-risk violations.

The authority also took action against Safeway supermarket located in the Khalidiya area. This administrative closure was enforced due to the recurrence of multiple violations, particularly concerning high-risk infractions such as the sale of expired food products that were displayed on shelves for purchase. It reiterated the importance of adhering to food safety regulations to maintain public health standards and prevent the circulation of potentially harmful products.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure decision against the three facilities will continue as long as its causes exist.

Inspection campaign

It emphasised that the closures and identification of observed violations are part of ongoing inspection efforts aimed at enhancing the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It underscored its supervisory role in ensuring that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements. The Authority clarified that establishments of various types and food products undergo periodic inspections by its inspectors to verify compliance with food safety standards. This proactive approach aims to uphold the highest standards of food safety and protect the well-being of consumers across Abu Dhabi.

