Ras Al Khaimah: As many as nine vehicles were seized for doing stunts during the heavy rains recently in Ras Al Khaimah, police revealed on Wednesday. The vehicles were seized in Mazraa and Mina Al Arab.
The necessary penalties were imposed on them in accordance with Executive Council Resolution No. 2 of 2024.
Colonel Dr Mohammed Al Bahar, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said six vehicles whose drivers were performing dangerous stunts in Mazraa, were seized after a video clip went viral on social media, in addition to the seizure of three vehicles in Mina Al Arab.
He added that a search and investigation team was immediately formed in coordination with the Public Services Department, and the management of the Mina Al Arab project. The team succeeded in identifying the vehicles and their drivers.
The vehicles were impounded under Article No. 1 of the Federal Traffic Law, which stipulates that “driving a vehicle that endangers the driver’s life or the lives and safety of others” carries a Dh2,000 fine, seizure of the vehicle for 60 days, and recording of 23 traffic points against the driver.
Additionally, Article No. 9 of the Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah, Resolution No 2 of 2024, stipulates that parading a vehicle in a way that endangers lives will result in impoundment of four months (120 days) and a release fee of Dh10,000.
Col Dr Al Bahar warned that Ras Al Khaimah Police are on the lookout for anyone who tries to tamper with the security and safety of road users and members of society in general, with the imposition of penalties as stipulated by law.