Dubai: The Dubai Police General Department of Traffic has impounded a car and a recreational motorcycle for performing stunts in family camping areas in Al Ruwayyah.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, explained that the police summoned two reckless drivers, one in a four-wheel-drive vehicle and the other on a recreational motorcycle, for performing stunts and driving recklessly.
Al Mazrouei said the traffic patrol promptly impounded the vehicles and referred the drivers to the competent police station for necessary action.
He said the provisions of Decree (30) concerning the impoundment of vehicles were applied.
“This decree aims to preserve lives and property and penalise reckless drivers who endanger lives. The cost of getting impounded vehicles can reach Dh50,000,” he said.
He said these and other rules were meant to deter motorists from driving vehicles recklessly. He noted that driving cars, quad bikes and other vehicles in remote areas is subject to a specific set of rules to ensure everyone’s safety.
Al Mazrouei appealed to community members to report any negative behaviour or incidents through the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police smart app or by calling 901.