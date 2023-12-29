Dubai: Police here have impounded five vehicles after young motorists were caught causing chaos and pulling off illegal driving stunts near residential areas.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said traffic patrols had apprehended five vehicles after midnight last Wednesday.
“The drivers were causing chaos, performing stunts, making noise, and disturbing residents in the Nad Al Sheba and Al Meydan Street areas.”
“Their reckless driving and loud vehicles not only caused nuisance but also endangered the lives of road users,” he said.
Safety
The official urged young drivers to prioritise safe driving practices and avoid engaging in severe traffic violations that jeopardise not only their own lives but also the lives of others.
Al Mazrouei, urged parents to pay more attention and closely monitor the driving behaviour of young family members.
He emphasised that serious traffic offences are not tolerated and are punishable by impoundment and fines reaching up to 50,000 dirhams.
Penalties
Al Mazrouei added that the impoundment of offending vehicles varies in duration, in addition to financial penalties as per the federal traffic law.
He warned that these wrongful practices were previously highlighted, emphasising strict enforcement against such traffic violations to maintain safety and security on the emirate's roads.
Al Mazrouei warned against causing chaos and disturbance on roads, clarifying that the law punishes such acts with imprisonment, vehicle impoundment, and legal action. He confirmed Dubai Police's determination to detter such dangerous acts.
How to report
Al Mazrouei appealed to the community to report traffic violations and dangerous behaviours through the "Police Eye" service on the Dubai Police app or call the “We Are All Police" service at 901, wishing all road users safety and security.