1 of 13
In Dubai, the learning file is opened with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and is valid for three months. After the three months have passed, you need to renew the permit again to continue taking classes.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
2 of 13
Image Credit: Gulf News
3 of 13
To find out how you can register for a UAE Pass account, read our guide here: gulfnews.com/1.1574766191972
Image Credit: Shutterstock
4 of 13
Taking driving classes in Dubai? Here’s how you can rate your instructor: gulfnews.com/1.1697209665917
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 13
Image Credit: Shutterstock
6 of 13
Image Credit: Shutterstock
7 of 13
Image Credit: Shutterstock
8 of 13
Image Credit: Pixabay
9 of 13
Image Credit: Pexels
10 of 13
Image Credit: Gulf News
11 of 13
In case you were just about to take a yard test or road test before the permit expired, you will also have the option to book a time slot for it. However, to pay the fee for the test, you will need to visit your driving school, after which your test date and time will be confirmed.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
12 of 13
Want to know what’s Knowledge and Innovation fee? Read our guide here: gulfnews.com/l1.1654515787171
Image Credit: Shutterstock
13 of 13
Image Credit: Shutterstock