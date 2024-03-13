Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has completed construction of everal internal roads and street lighting project in Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesaili, and Hatta areas.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the RTA, said: “The internal roads project has been undertaken in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council to address needs of urban and rural residential areas.” He noted that the projects reflect RTA’s commitment to upgrade road infrastructure, street lights, and rainwater drainage systems in residential communities.
Margham
The internal roads project at Margham area covers construction of roads extending 5km in an area along Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai. Works include road pavements, rainwater drainage networks and street lights. The project serves more than 1100 residents of the neighbourhood,” said Al Tayer.
Lehbab
The internal roads project at Lehbab includes paving roads extending 4km along with infrastructure work of rainwater drainage and street lights. The scope of the project also covers installing street lighting on the existing streets extending 2km at the Dubai-Hatta Road beside Lehbab Camels’ Racetrack. The project serves more than 3,000 residents and improves the linking of the residential district under construction with the road network.
Al Lesaili
The internal road works at Al Lesaili span 7km. The project includes street lighting works for the existing roads at Saih Assalam near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lakes over 7km. The project serves about 2,900 residents and improves the entry/exit points of the area.
Hatta
The project covers the construction of roads extending 2km at Suhaila in Hatta in addition to infrastructure works that include rainwater drainage and street lights. It serves about 6,000 residents and improves the entry/exit points as well as the connection of the newly developed residential community with the road network.
RTA has recently completed the construction of internal roads at three residential districts namely Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3 extending 37km in the three districts, which are inhabited by 12 thousand persons.