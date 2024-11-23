Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Al Tamimi

Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Al Tamimi, director of the Assets and Facilities Department at the General Command of Dubai Police, expects the floating SPS to be ready by the end of 2026, located near World Islands. It will feature 27 primary services, including filing of criminal and traffic reports, and 33 additional services, all available in six languages. The services include returning lost items and handling requests for certificates and permits.