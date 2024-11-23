Dubai: Dubai Police on Saturday revealed details of the Middle East’s first floating smart police station (SPS).
The upcoming SPS is among police projects launched recently by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at a total cost of Dh2 billion.
Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Al Tamimi, director of the Assets and Facilities Department at the General Command of Dubai Police, expects the floating SPS to be ready by the end of 2026, located near World Islands. It will feature 27 primary services, including filing of criminal and traffic reports, and 33 additional services, all available in six languages. The services include returning lost items and handling requests for certificates and permits.
The move will decrease visitor numbers at conventional service centres, and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to enhance processes and operations.
Lt Col Al Tamimi said: “The smart floating police station exemplifies advanced infrastructure, enhancing comfort and safety for the waterfront community. Its design reflects a commitment to protecting marine life, significantly promoting sustainability.”
He added that the floating SPS is the fourth iteration of the facilities established by Dubai Police to deliver smart services. It follows the original Smart Police Station (SPS), the Drive Thru centre, and the Walk In SPS.
Lt Col Al Tamimi said the floating SPS, in its contemporary design, will take into account the nature of boats and yachts, making the process of arrival, boarding, and disembarking faster and easier.