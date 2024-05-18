Sharjah: Al Hamriya Municipality has provided beachgoers at Al Hamriya Beach with the free “floating chair” service for the elderly and people of determination, making it the first destination in the emirate of Sharjah to provide this community service.

It consists of providing a wheelchair with wheels that enables senior citizens and persons with special needs to access the beach and enjoy floating safely. The beach slopes have been smoothened to cater to the needs of the target groups, to ensure a seamless transition through the sand to the waters of the Al Hamriya Beach, in addition to securing all procedures that align with their requirements, ensuring their safety and preventing any risk while they are on Al Hamriya Beach.