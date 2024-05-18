Sharjah: Al Hamriya Municipality has provided beachgoers at Al Hamriya Beach with the free “floating chair” service for the elderly and people of determination, making it the first destination in the emirate of Sharjah to provide this community service.
It consists of providing a wheelchair with wheels that enables senior citizens and persons with special needs to access the beach and enjoy floating safely. The beach slopes have been smoothened to cater to the needs of the target groups, to ensure a seamless transition through the sand to the waters of the Al Hamriya Beach, in addition to securing all procedures that align with their requirements, ensuring their safety and preventing any risk while they are on Al Hamriya Beach.
The service has witnessed significant interest from the targeted groups at the Beach Park in Al Hamriya.
Al Hamriya Municipality provides the service through the number for booking reservations (0569920099) from 7am to sunset (7pm these days).
Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, director of Al Hamriya Municipality, said the service reflects Al Hamriya Municipality’s commitment to enhancing solidarity and inclusivity in society.