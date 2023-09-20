Dubai: Drones are now cleaning UAE waters with the launch of the country’s first-ever floating waste collector.
Launched at the seafront district Dubai Harbour, the UAE’s first PixieDrone is fitted with a video camera and remote sensing LIDAR technology, according to a press statement.
It can access small areas and spaces, and help sort waste, including organic waste, plastics, glass, metal, paper, cloth, rubber and more.
The drone has a 160-litre collection capacity, with up to six hours of operation in autonomous mode. It is said to be fully compatible with salt water and fresh water.
A mark of technological innovation and efficiency, the floating waste collector operates as a remote-controlled autonomous drone that identifies debris on the water’s surface, intercepts them and stores them in an expansive collection tank for proper disposal or recycling.
• It is designed for marinas, resorts, docks and public places to collect trash.
Its integration into Dubai Harbour becomes a supporting asset for clearing clutter and unattended waste across the UAE’s waters and shores.
A product of The Searial Cleaners, a French company pioneering efficient solutions for marinas, resorts, docks, and public places, the PixieDrone is approximately 1.62 metres long and 1.15 metres wide and is compact when compared to other clean-up robots.