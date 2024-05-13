Developed locally by Emirati talent in collaboration with a boat factory, the scraper is operated remotely and can be controlled over an “unlimited range”, with real-time monitoring facilitated through satellite technology. It features a control system that leverages 5G networks to execute precise marine manoeuvres, ensuring efficient waste collection, the municipality said.

The scraper has an intelligent marine survey system that identifies waste sites and starts the removal process. It also features an interactive external environment system, which enhances marine safety by automatically preventing collisions. The scraper offers enhanced productivity, allowing it to collect and transfer 1 tonne of floating marine waste.