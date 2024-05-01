Abu Dhabi: In a first study of its kind in Abu Dhabi, researches are investigating the impact of plastic pollution on marine ecosystems.

It comes as part of an agreement between the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) to confront the global challenge of plastic pollution in the marine environment.

The collaboration, which started in 2022 and continues till 2025, brings together EAD’s scientific marine expertise and research capabilities with QCC’s laboratory techniques and analysis proficiency. The research aims to conduct a comprehensive assessment of microplastic levels, providing insights into the health of Abu Dhabi’s marine environment.

The initial environmental survey was conducted in 2022, undertaken by EAD’s marine team aboard ‘Jaywun’, billed as “the region’s most advanced marine research vessel”. At least 100 water samples were collected during a research mission, which covered the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Gulf, and Abu Dhabi waters. Sediment samples were also collected from Abu Dhabi’s coast. All samples have been analysed by QCC, and the results have provided insight into the extent of the issue.

Assessment of the data by EAD has started to provide answers on the status of microplastic pollution. These findings are crucial to understanding the impact of these pollutants on marine organisms and will inform ongoing comprehensive environmental surveys encompassing water, sediment, and biota in emirate’s marine environment. The alliance between EAD and QCC will create a methodology regimen, revolutionising the sampling and analysis of marine microplastics.

Threat of microplastics

Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector at EAD, said: “Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that can persist in the environment for a long time. They pose a significant threat to ecosystems as they can be ingested by marine and terrestrial organisms, leading to potential harm to wildlife and ecosystem disruption. This partnership between EAD and QCC represents a significant step forward in addressing this pressing issue in Abu Dhabi. By combining expertise, the two entities aim to develop a tangible impact on the preservation and protection of the environment.”

Abdulsalam Al Hashmi, Director of the Environment Quality, Monitoring and Control Division at EAD, said: “In our bid to assess microplastic contamination levels, EAD is conducting comprehensive and ongoing environmental surveys. These involve the collection of marine sediment, water, and biota samples from key locations across Abu Dhabi’s marine environment. The data and insights gained from this assessment will play a vital role in formulating strategies at both the local and national levels to effectively address and mitigate any impacts, and to institute a change in community practices.”

Engineer Abdalla Al Muaini, Executive Director of Central Testing Laboratory at QCC said: “The partnership with EAD has allowed the Central Testing Laboratory [CTL] to underscore the significance of rigorous laboratory testing in uncovering the pervasive issue of microplastics in marine water. Through this partnership CTL will be utilising its advanced laboratory techniques and its technical resources to identify and quantify these minuscule plastic particles, discerning their origins and distribution within marine environments.”

He added: “CTL firmly believes that prioritising laboratory testing of microplastics in marine water is an essential step toward fostering a sustainable future for our marine ecosystem. By advocating for increased research and fostering collaboration between scientific communities and environmental stakeholders such as this partnership, QCC aims to inspire collective action and drive innovative solutions to combat the intensifying threat of microplastic pollution. The detailed analysis shall provide crucial insights for EAD to utilise laboratory analysis and data when developing their proactive measures in preserving the delicate balance of marine life.”