Dubai: Dubai will get its first floating pedestrian bridge in Al Mamzar and a 24/7 night beach in Deira as part of projects worth around Dh355 million to develop Al Mamzar and Jumeirah 1 public beaches, it was announced on Monday.

The Higher Committee for Urban Planning and Well-Being said the projects are slated for completing in 18 months, spanning 5.7km (4.3km at Al Mamzar and 1.4km at Jumeirah 1).

The Committee said the projects are in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to elevate public beaches in Dubai to world-class standards. They are being implemented under the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The Committee added that “radical changes” will be carried out to reshape and enhance the infrastructure of these beaches, placing them among the “most advanced and attractive” beaches in the world.

Master plan

The development of public beaches in Al Mamzar and Jumeirah 1 aligns with the Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches, Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 - all aimed to make Dubai as “the best city to live, work, and visit”, as well as one of the world’s leading destinations for beach tourism.

Night swimming and bridge

The projects include Dubai’s first beach dedicated 24/7 to night swimming in Deira, spanning 300 metres. Additional features include a 5km pedestrian path connecting the two beaches, 11km of cycling and running tracks surrounded by trees, and a 200-metre-long floating bridge connecting both sides of Al Mamzar Beach, the first of its kind in the emirate.

Facilities

The beaches will be equipped with public health and service facilities such as toilets, showers, and changing rooms. There will also be 10 recreational play areas, children’s playgrounds, beach and fitness areas, barbecue zones, beach rest amenities, and seasonal event spaces with secured entrances and exits.

There will be 1,400 parking spaces for cars and buses, including dedicated charging stations for eco-friendly electric vehicles in addition to integrated networks for drinking water stations, irrigation systems, and sewage drainage system spanning 5km, complemented by modern automatic irrigation systems to increase green spaces.

Advanced technology

The two beaches will feature high-tech services and systems, including advanced safety deposit boxes, Wi-Fi, and electronic screens. Beach rescue services will use the latest AI-assisted technologies, with enhanced surveillance through over 100 modern cameras linked to the central control rooms of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police to ensure the highest level of safety for beachgoers.

Investment opportunities

More than 50 unique investment opportunities will be offered, including water activity rentals, commercial outlets and kiosks, restaurants, self-service food and beverage machines, advertising spaces, and beach seating and umbrellas.

Adapting to climate change

As part of Dubai’s plan to achieve sustainable development and adapt to climate change, these beaches will be elevated to enhance their resilience to climate change effects, one of the biggest challenges facing coastal cities globally. More than half a million cubic metres of beach sand will be used, based on comprehensive studies to protect the emirate’s beaches.

The project will be executed while keeping the beaches partially open to the public, with all necessary occupational safety measures in place to ensure public safety and health.

The plan aims to increase night swimming beach lengths by 56 per cent, equivalent to 450 metres. The length of cycling tracks will increase by 285 per cent, equivalent to 15.15km, and running tracks by 125 per cent, equivalent to 11km. Facilities for people of determination will be provided in accordance with the Dubai Qualified Environment Code (DQEC) and international best practices.

Completed projects

In 2023, the rehabilitation and maintenance of public beaches in Dubai were completed, including Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah Corniche, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1. Also, three new beaches for night swimming were also opened in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1, with a total length of 800 metres.

Dubai’s eight public beaches, including Al Mamzar Beach, Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2, and Jebel Ali Beach, have received Blue Flag certification for five consecutive years, meeting standards for marine water quality, environmental education, management, public safety, and services.