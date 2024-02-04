Dubai: A two-lane bridge in each direction spanning 1,500 metres will soon connect Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour, the seafront district that hosts the region’s marina.
Making the announcement on Sunday, Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said, “RTA would construct a bridge of two lanes in each direction spanning 1,500 metres and accommodating 6,000 vehicles per hour. The bridge extends from the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road (near the American University in Dubai) to Dubai Harbour Street. It passes by the intersection of Al Naseem Street with Al Falak Street and crosses over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street up to Dubai Harbour.”
“The project also includes surface improvements at four intersections along the bridge: the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road, the intersection of Al Falak Street with Al Naseem Street, the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street with Al Naseem Street, and Dubai Harbour Street. When completed, the project will improve the flow of traffic and reduce the travel time from 12 minutes to three minutes,” he added.
The enhancement of these road networks follws an agreement that RTA signed with investment firm Shamal Holding to provide a direct entry/exit for Dubai Harbour.
Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer at Shamal Holding, said; “Upon its completion, the bridge will provide free traffic flow to and from Dubai Harbour.”
Dubai Harbour, which stands between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah, combines a wide range of living, retail and hospitality choices. It is also home to Skydive Dubai, featuring a 770-metre-long runway that extends 550 metres into the Arabian Gulf.