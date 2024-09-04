Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi restaurant that received repeated warnings to address food safety violations, including an insect infestation, has been closed for failing to take effective corrective actions.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) stated that Amir Al Sham Restaurant and Grills, located in the Khalidiya area, posed a “significant risk to public health”.
The closure was due to “repeated high-risk food safety violations” and the restaurant’s failure to resolve these issues. The closure will remain in effect until the violations are corrected and all necessary safety requirements are met.
This action is part of ADAFSA’s ongoing efforts to enforce food safety standards in Abu Dhabi. The authority conducts regular inspections to ensure that all food establishments comply with these standards. The public is encouraged to report any food safety concerns by calling the toll-free number 800 555.