Dubai: Under the theme ‘15 Years on Track’, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is preparing to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro with a range of promotional and entertainment activities, surprises, and initiatives.

This year’s celebrations are supported by a line-up of sponsors and partners, including Emirates Post and others.

Among the key initiatives of the 15th anniversary celebrations of the Dubai Metro entails Emirates Post issuing limited edition post stamps dedicated to this occasion for collectors, and the launch of a special edition ‘nol’ transport card by the RTA featuring the campaign’s logo and an exclusive design.

Additionally, there will be a variety of souvenir products related to the Metro for this occasion.