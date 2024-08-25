Dubai: Under the theme ‘15 Years on Track’, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is preparing to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro with a range of promotional and entertainment activities, surprises, and initiatives.
The driverless mass transit mode was launched on September 9, 2009.
This year’s celebrations are supported by a line-up of sponsors and partners, including Emirates Post and others.
Among the key initiatives of the 15th anniversary celebrations of the Dubai Metro entails Emirates Post issuing limited edition post stamps dedicated to this occasion for collectors, and the launch of a special edition ‘nol’ transport card by the RTA featuring the campaign’s logo and an exclusive design.
Additionally, there will be a variety of souvenir products related to the Metro for this occasion.
There will also be a variety of musical performances at Dubai Metro stations from September 21 to 27. Metro station visitors will have the opportunity to experience live musical pieces presented by Emirati and international musicians as part of the fourth Dubai Metro Music Festival, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government’s Media Office.