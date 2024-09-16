Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, praised the leadership’s commitment to supporting women and strengthening their roles as leaders and decision-makers. She emphasised the importance of harnessing the capabilities of women to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness and advance creativity and innovation across sectors.

Sheikha Manal said the appointment of Mouza Mohammed Al Suwaidi as Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aligns with the leadership’s commitment to supporting Emirati women and investing in the development of national human resources.

With her diverse experience in public and private sectors, Al Suwaidi will add new value to the council and help build on its achievements, Sheikha Manal added, wishing her the best in her new role.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, stated: “The council’s new structure will bring together talented Emiratis from diverse fields to drive gender balance efforts, boosting the UAE’s position in international rankings. Under the leadership of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and in collaboration with our federal and local partners, we are entering a transformative phase that will reinforce gender balance across sectors. Aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision for development, this new phase will contribute to raising sustainable economic growth and social development.”

Mouza Al Suwaidi expressed deep gratitude to the UAE leadership for entrusting her with this vital role. She reiterated her commitment to serving the nation’s vision of empowering women to contribute to enhancing national progress and raising the nation’s global stature. “I am honoured by the trust placed in me and will dedicate myself to fulfilling the responsibilities it involves, guided by our leadership’s forward-looking vision and their inspirational direction. I look forward to working closely with the members of the Council and drawing on their vast expertise to drive continued progress in gender balance,” Al Suwaidi said.

She thanked Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed for her significant efforts in supporting women, establishing gender balance as an institutional culture nationwide, and her pioneering initiatives for achieving further regional and global successes.