Dubai: Held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, the 30th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress and Exhibition kicked off in Dubai on Monday.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, opened the four-day event, a leading global platform for shaping the future of mobility, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by the European Intelligent Transport Systems Organisation (ERTICO), in collaboration with ITS America and ITS Asia-Pacific, the event is held under the theme ‘Mobility Empowered by Intelligent Transport Systems’.

The Congress is expected to attract around 20,000 participants and visitors from 100 countries, marking the highest attendance in the event’s history. It will feature more than 800 speakers, including leading experts and global decision-makers in sustainable mobility, along with 200 scientific and discussion sessions, and 500 exhibitors.

Opening ceremony

During his visit, Sheikh Ahmed was welcomed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Dr Angelos Amditis, Director General of ERTICO (Europe).

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials, global experts in intelligent transport, and leading figures from the international ITS community. Attendees represented a wide range of sectors, including vehicle manufacturers, service providers, telecommunications experts, tech developers, researchers, academics, and top officials from governments and ministries around the globe.

Sheikh Ahmed watched a video on intelligent transport systems and the past editions of the ITS World Congress and Exhibition. The event brings together international decision-makers committed to advancing a more sustainable and efficient mobility landscape worldwide.

Scientific revolutions

At the opening ceremony, Sheikh Ahmed listened to a speech by Dr Michio Kaku, a globally renowned futurist and theoretical physicist, who emphasised the importance of embracing scientific research, theories, and forward-thinking ideas, especially those from scientists that may seem unconventional or impractical at first but can transform the course of global history and revolutionise existing concepts.

Dr Kaku underscored the impact of science on daily life, highlighting Bell Laboratories’ role in inventing the transistor, laser, and photovoltaic cell, as well as discovering the Big Bang’s microwave radiation. These achievements earned the group 10 Nobel Prizes and fuelled the personal computing revolution. He stressed the importance of learning from past mistakes and embracing innovation.

Dr Kaku affirmed that the next revolution would be in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), impacting commerce, finance, transport, and all aspects of life. He noted that, as with all revolutions, those who could harness these trends would find success.

Digital mural

During his visit, Sheikh Ahmed was briefed on a digital mural featuring facts and figures about the ITS World Congress and Exhibition throughout its previous editions, starting from its sponsorship in 1990 and its first launch in 1994, which established a platform for global technology, innovation, collaboration, and coordination aimed at a better future for intelligent and sustainable transport. The mural also highlighted the Congress’s past editions in various global cities, leading up to the current edition hosted by Dubai, which is among the largest in terms of attendees, participants, and exhibitors.

Sheikh Ahmed then toured the exhibition, which features around 500 exhibitors from 100 cities, representing the world’s leading companies in intelligent transport. Spanning 15,000 square meters, the exhibition showcases the latest scientific innovations. Additionally, it offers a dedicated platform for emerging entrepreneurs to present their business ideas and engage in meaningful networking with other exhibitors.

Smartest city target

Al Tayer said: “Hosting this Congress is a testament to the massive achievements made by Dubai in the field of intelligent transport systems through a portfolio of smart projects carried out by the RTA, focusing on future foresight. These projects include smart control centres for public transport systems, autonomous transport, and enablers of the ‘4th Industrial Revolution’ such as the Internet of Things, AI, machine learning, big data, the use of robotics, and electric energy solutions in mobility.”

He added: “RTA is fully aligned with Dubai’s forward-looking vision to position itself among the world’s smartest, most innovative, and sustainable cities. By harnessing cutting-edge telecommunication technologies and advanced digital tools, RTA is advancing Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25 per cent of all transport journeys into smart, autonomous trips by 2030.”

Sustainable transport

Joost Vantomme, CEO of ERTICO (Europe), said: “The Dubai Government has taken the lead in transforming the city’s transport infrastructure by advancing towards seamless and sustainable mobility, incorporating the latest innovative technologies. This year’s 30th edition of the ITS World Congress in Dubai features a gathering of global transport leaders and provides the intelligent mobility community with a premier platform to showcase their latest and most innovative advancements in the field.”

Four pillars

Participants at the event will engage in more than 200 sessions, including official events, international and regional forums, and technical discussions, focusing on four major pillars: Urban Mobility, Innovation in Transport and Logistics, Sustainable Mobility, and Autonomous Mobility.

The first pillar, ‘Urban Mobility’ will address topics such as regulatory challenges for transport authorities, seamless mobility experiences, safe, sustainable, and efficient transportation, data and digital transformation, smart infrastructure, and next-generation urban traffic management and control systems.

The second pillar, ‘Innovation in Transport and Logistics’, will delve into topics such as big data, AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, first and last-mile solutions, smart freight movement, land, air, and sea transportation, railways, ICT technologies, and other vital topics.

The third pillar, ‘Sustainable Mobility’, will cover critical topics such as ‘systems and solutions supporting sustainable cities’, electricity and alternative fuel, challenges in adopting sustainable mobility plans, energy efficiency systems, and lifecycle assessments.

The fourth pillar, ‘Autonomous Mobility’, will discuss regulations and management, autonomous transport by air, sea, and rail, autonomous driving systems, high-definition mapping, business models, ICT technologies, and the assessment of impacts and security considerations.

Plenary sessions

Participants in the congress will discuss key topics that reflect the congress’s main theme, ‘Mobility Empowered by Intelligent Transport Systems’. The event will witness several panel discussions including Innovations Across Horizons: Automated Transport in Water, Rail, Air, and Beyond; Connected Horizons: National Connectivity, Cybersecurity, and the 5G Frontier in Transportation; Driving Change: Government Policies, Sustainable Planning, and Future Fuels; and Energising the Future: Innovations in Sustainable Mobility and Intelligent Systems.

Other panel discussions include Revolutionising Mobility: Customer-Centric Tech and Cybersecurity Standards; Securing Tomorrow’s Rides: Navigating Cyber Challenges in Mobility; Navigating Tomorrow: The Confluence of Big Data, Digital Transformation, and Smart Technologies in Urban Mobility; and Urban Mobility Innovation: Digitalisation and Smart Infrastructure to accelerate mobility transformation.

Together, these panels aim to foster smarter, more sustainable cities by creating seamless, eco-friendly transport systems that improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, lower emissions, and enhance urban sustainability.

Exhibition

The event offers an advanced exhibition hall to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in intelligent transport systems from around the world across a space of 15,000 square metres. With the participation of around 500 exhibitors from 100 cities, attendees can experience practical demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies designed to create a more sustainable, intelligent, and sustainable mobility ecosystem. The exhibition also features exciting topics such as 3D simulations of drone operations, intelligent traffic management systems, and AI in mobility.

The Dubai edition of the event features a special addition with the ‘Start-up Village’, where each start-up is provided a dedicated display booth of around four-square meters. This area serves as a crucial platform for emerging entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas and engage in valuable networking opportunities with other exhibitors.

Keynote speakers