Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi launched a fleet of “green buses” that run on hydrogen and electricity today as part of its plan to reduce carbon emissions and make public transportation more sustainable.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) launched the fleet under the Green Bus Programme. It aims to transform Abu Dhabi Island into a green public transport zone by 2030.

A pioneering study, the first of its kind the region, is evaluating the performance of these buses in local conditions.

The green bus service will initially operate on route number 65 between Marina Mall and Shams Boutique on Reem Island. The programme includes evaluating and selecting optimal hydrogen and electric bus technologies to suit local needs. It also features developing Emirati skills through training programmes in South Korea and China.

The Green Bus Program seeks to make Abu Dhabi Island a green zone by 2030 and transition to a sustainable public transport system by 2050. It involves partnerships to evaluate hydrogen and electric bus models technically and operationally until 2025, guiding the gradual shift to a green fleet.

Green Bus Services in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/Gulf News

Launched last year, the programme benefits from agreements with South Korea and China. In November 2023, ITC signed partnerships with bus manufacturers, contributing to the development and evaluation of technical specifications and operational support.