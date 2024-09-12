Sharjah: Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has emphasised that humanitarian work is a cornerstone of global development.

She said that humanitarian work is crucial to achieving sustainable development goals, promoting social equity and advancing relations between nations. Sheikha Jawaher met Maryam Mwinyi, First Lady of Zanzibar, Wife of President of Zanzibar, and founder of the Maisha Bora Foundation (ZMBF), at the Presidential Palace during an official visit to the United Republic of Tanzania.