Dubai: Move over Willy Wonka, Dubai has its own famous chocolatier, Sarah Hamouda, the creator of the internet-famous ‘viral Dubai chocolate’.

Hamouda’s chocolate brand, called Fix Dessert Chocolatier, which took Tiktok and Instagram by storm over the past year, is now collaborating with none other than Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, for an exclusive flavour.

Sheikh Hamdan took to his Instagram stories on Friday evening to post a picture of a Fix chocolate bar in a new flavour called the Emirati Halwa.

Sheikh Hamdan took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of the exclusive chocolate bar, which is not available for sale. Image Credit: @faz3 and @fixdessertchocolatiers on Instagram

Hamouda describes Fix chocolate as “a dessert encased in chocolate”.

The chunky chocolate bars loaded with unusual fillings such as crispy knafeh mixed with pistachios and tahini, filo pastry, chewy fudge brownies and more, have drawn in thousands of chocolate lovers from across the world. Many content creators on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube even tried to recreate the chocolate at home.

In a recent video posted on the brand’s official Instagram page, the British Egyptian entrepreneur explained that the idea for Fix came from her pregnancy craving for dessert.

“When I was pregnant with my second daughter… I used to send out my husband into Dubai to find me different desserts, different chocolates, which were all great, but never gave me my fix.

“I wanted something different… nostalgic flavours that my mother used to make for us,” the 38-year-old Dubai expatriate said in the video.

Announcing the collaboration with Sheikh Hamdan, Hamouda, along with her team posted on Instagram: “I have always known that life is unpredictable. With hard work, hope, enjoyment, and appreciation, I have experienced a year I could never have imagined.

“After months of development, I am humbled and almost at a beautiful loss for words to share our latest milestone with you. Fix is deeply honoured to have crafted a one and only flavour in collaboration with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, tailored for personal taste and for the love of the special ingredient that is Emirati Halwa.

“This exclusive bar will not be available for sale as this is a first-of-its-kind collaboration.”