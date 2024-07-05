Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has introduced two new “circular” public bus routes.

DA2 travels between DAMAC Hills and Dubai Studio City.

The fare is fixed at Dh5 per journey.

Adel Mohammed Shakeri, director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency of RTA, explained the details of these two new routes.

DH1 is a circular bus service shuttling between Dubai Hills and Equity Metro Station with one-hour intervals. The first journey departs from Dubai Hills at 7:09am, with the last trip departing at 10:09pm on weekdays and at 12:09 am (past midnight) on weekends (Friday to Sunday).