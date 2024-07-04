Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has marked the completion of 1 million passenger trips on the Abu Dhabi Link on-demand bus service since its launch in 2020.

The service that can be accessed through a mobile application. The on-demand bus service operates on the principle of providing a bus upon request to transport community members from their current locations to their desired destinations within specific areas.

The service is accessible through the Abu Dhabi Link app in the Apple Store and Google Play.

Dh2 fare

Abu Dhabi Link buses run daily from 6am to 11pm. They serve different areas, such as Yas Island, Khalifa City, Saadiyat Island, and Al Shahama, for a fare of Dh2 with the Hafilat card.

Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced that the total number of passenger journeys benefiting from the Abu Dhabi Link service in 2023 amounted to 367,000 trips. These journeys were distributed across various locations, including 146,000 trips in Al Shahama , 84,000 trips on Yas Island, 53,000 trips on Saadiyat Island, and 84,000 trips in Khalifa City. Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Link application was downloaded 27,000 times throughout the year.

Abu Dhabi Mobility has consistently enhanced the On-Demand Bus Service in partnership with United Trans and Via. The service quality has improved, its scope has been expanded, and the smart application has been developed. These efforts have simplified operations, reduced waiting times, and increased vehicle usage.

Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General, Integrated Transport Centre, reaffirmed the commitment to continuously develop the service by utilising the latest technological advancements, algorithms, and real-time tracking technologies to ensure a seamless and reliable transport experience for the increasing number of users.

Steady growth

In 2023, Abu Dhabi Mobility made several enhancements and adjustments to the on-demand bus service and routes in Abu Dhabi, extending its reach to additional areas. This expansion has allowed more residents and visitors to have seamless travel between various residential areas and service facilities.

The on-demand bus service has witnessed growth in the number of trips, increasing from 50,000 trips in 2020 to over 300,000 trips in 2023, with expectations to reach 400,000 trips in 2024.

In total, the buses covered more than 4 million kilometres to fulfil 80 per cent of the requests. The service has been ranked among the top 15 per cent of VIA services operated worldwide.