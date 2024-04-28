“The project is designed to shorten travel times, ensure compliance with bus timetables, increase public transport ridership, and enhance the efficiency of taxi services. It also aims to cut operational costs, step up the integration of various transport modes, and reduce emissions. These elements contribute to supporting a host of strategic goals such as integrated Dubai, fostering well-being, and raising the happiness of public transport riders.”

He said, “The expansion of these dedicated bus lanes is projected to decrease bus travel times by rates varying from 24 to 59 per cent during peak hours and enhance bus arrival time used on the dedicated routes from 28 to 56 per cent. Specifically, bus journey time would be reduced by 59 per cent on Naif Street, 54 per cent on Al Satwa Road, 50 per cent on Omar Bin Al Khattab Street, and 38 per cent on Al Nahda Street. Bus arrival times are projected to see improvements by 56 per cent on the 2nd of December Street, 52 per cent on Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, 48 per cent on Al Satwa Road, and 42 per cent on Omar bin Khattab Street. Moreover, extending dedicated bus lanes would boost public transport usage by up to 30 per cent on some roads and reduce the number of buses needed to serve those routes, thanks to the savings in travel times.”

RTA has already opened dedicated bus lanes extending 7km. Image Credit: Supplied

He said the past three phases of the project reduced the trip time for buses on some routes by approximately five minutes per bus, recording an improvement in trip times by an estimated 24 per cent.