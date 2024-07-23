Dubai: Communting on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road Roads near Mirdif City Centre has been eased with the widening of exit road which earlier caused traffic congestion.

The scope of works, which spanned 600 metres, involved increasing the traffic overlap distance and adding a new lane, bringing the total number of lanes to three. This step is part of RTA’s efforts to enhance the capacity of the road network and improve traffic safety in Dubai, in line with the urban development and population growth seen by the emirate.

The significance of this surface expansion on Exit 55 is underlined by its direct contribution to improving traffic safety and increasing the capacity of the exit from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Rabat Street from 3,000 vehicles per hour to 4,500 vehicles per hour, a 50% increase. It also slashes the travel time from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road to Rabat Street towards Business Bay Crossing from 10 minutes to 4 minutes, marking a 60% reduction.