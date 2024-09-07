Dubai: The Federal Authority for Human Resources on Saturday announced that September 15 (Sunday) will be a holiday for workers in the federal government, on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
On its social media platforms, the Authority said it has issued a circular to the ministries and federal entities regarding the holiday in the federal government for the year 1446 AH in the Islamic calendar.
Based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the approved official holiday agenda for the government and private sectors for the year 2024, the holiday for the Prophet’s birthday will be on Sunday, September 15.