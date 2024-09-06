Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on the 43rd anniversary of his assumption of power.

On his X platform, Sheikh Mohammed shared a heartfelt message, sending his greetings to Ajman Ruler. In the message accompanied by a photo for the two leaders, Sheikh Mohammed said: “My brother, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman: I extend to you our warmest greetings and deepest appreciation. Both your people and I hold you in profound love and respect.

“You have dedicated many valuable years to the UAE and to your beloved emirate of Ajman, building, leading, and contributing to the preservation of the Union’s spirit and principles.

“A true friend of the founders and a steadfast supporter of those who followed, we are immensely proud of you, Sheikh Humaid, as a perpetual standard among our nation’s flags. We are equally proud of your sons who continue your noble legacy. We pray for Allah to grant you continued goodness, health, and success on this blessed journey.”

Journey of achievements

Since 6th September 1981, Sheikh Humaid has been entrusted with the responsibility of continuing the journey of achievements, enhancing the renaissance of Ajman, and consolidating the UAE’s leading position globally under its wise leadership. He succeeded his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

Sheikh Humaid is one of the founders of the UAE and has worked with devotion and loyalty to support the Union and its foundations. Under his rule, Ajman has witnessed significant development in all sectors, thanks to his wise vision, strong determination, and appropriate planning for a modern emirate.

Information revolution

Local departments have been modernised, keeping pace with the communications and information revolution. Their digital platforms have been enhanced and linked to federal departments according to their jurisdictions. These departments now rely on educated young citizens, introduce new laws, develop, and reform existing ones, and launch initiatives and projects that contribute to human development in Ajman.

Comprehensive development