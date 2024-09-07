Dubai: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Kuwait has announced that electronic registration for the upcoming Hajj season will start from November 3 to November 17 through a dedicated online platform.

According to Mohammed Al Saidi, acting director of the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, the new centralised registration system has successfully reduced participation costs by 40%, making it more accessible, especially for low-income individuals. The system also introduces an age group classification that allows participants of all ages to perform the Hajj rituals, with a quota of 8,000 spots available for Kuwaiti pilgrims.

The registration guidelines specify that applicants should not have previously performed Hajj. They also permit group registrations of up to three related individuals and allow the inclusion of a resident or a companion of unspecified nationality, provided they are related.

Al Saidi further explained that two distinct segments are targeted: Kuwaitis and Bedoon (stateless individuals), each considered separate groups. After registration closes on November 17, screening will occur immediately, with admissions processed according to age groups — a new system designed to ensure representation across all age demographics.

The age categories are divided into three groups: those 60 years and older, those between 35 and 59 years, and those 34 years and younger. Admission rates will depend on the number of applicants in each category relative to the total quota of 8,000 pilgrims allocated to Kuwait by Saudi authorities.

Once accepted, pilgrims will receive a link with details about Kuwaiti Hajj campaigns, including available services and pricing options, allowing them to select the package that best suits their needs.