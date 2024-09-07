Dubai: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque announced that Saudi Arabia is currently exploring the development of a new transportation system specifically designed to enhance the Umrah experience.

This initiative, part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, aims to facilitate the performance of rituals, improve comfort, and enhance overall mobility at the two Holy Mosques.

The General Presidency is now accepting proposals for a project aimed at revolutionising the movement of pilgrims within the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The proposed transportation solution will focus on optimising the performance of the tawaf and sa'i rituals, incorporating international best practices and innovative local solutions.

The project aims to develop a transportation system that respects the unique environment of the Grand Mosque while enabling up to 100,000 pilgrims daily during peak seasons to have a smoother, more spiritual experience. This includes improving arrivals, the tawaf, and supplication processes.

Additionally, the project aims to significantly reduce the time required to perform rituals, promote overall pilgrim satisfaction from the current 78 per cent to over 90 per cent as measured by the CAST standard and performance centre indices, and improve the efficiency of the entire Umrah journey — from booking to ritual completion.