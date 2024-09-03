Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has completed traffic enhancements on Umm Suqeim Street by opening a new street leading to Kings’ School.

The new street, which runs 500 metres and consists of two lanes in each direction, connects the school’s entrances to the recently constructed detour in the area.

The step has optimised the entry and exit of vehicles to the school and diminished traffic congestion by up to 40 per cent during peak hours.

These works are part of RTA’s quick traffic improvement plan 2024. It also enhances traffic safety standards for all road users, particularly in school transport and among parents.

Wider project

“These works are part of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project, spanning 4.6km from Al Khail Road intersection to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection. The project enhances connectivity among four major traffic corridors in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. As a result, the street’s capacity will jump by 30 per cent, accommodating up to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions,” said Hamad Al Shehhi, director of Roads at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

200 parking spaces