Dubai: Two major bridges at Zaa’beel and Al Quoz 1 on the busy Al Khail Road in the direction of Jebel Ali have opened, enabling 8,000 vehicles to pass through a stretch of 1,350 metres in an hour.

Announcing this on Sunday, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said with the opening of the two out of five bridges planned, the Al Khail Road Development Project, involving the construction of 3,300-metre-long bridges and the widening of lanes stretching over 6,820 metres, is 80 per cent complete.

These improvements spread across seven sites on Al Khail Road, covering Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Zaa’beel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadir Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle. The project aims to reduce travel time by 30 per cent, increase the capacity of existing intersections and bridges by 19,600 vehicles per hour, enhance traffic efficiency on Al Khail Road, resolve traffic overlaps at flyovers, and ensure continuous and smooth traffic flow.

The first bridge that has opened is located at Zaa’beel. It connects traffic from Zaa’beel Palace Street and Oud Metha Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. This 700-metre-long bridge has three lanes and a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour.

The second bridge opened is located at Al Quoz 1. It links traffic from Al Meydan Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. This two-lane bridge extends 650 metres and has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “The project aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to continue enhancing the road network infrastructure to support the ongoing development in the Emirate. Our goal is to accommodate the needs arising from urban development and population growth and to improve traffic flow, which is guided by the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence.”

“Al Khail Road Development Project is a key strategic project aimed at developing parallel and supporting road corridors to Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. Al Khail Road is a major arterial road in Dubai, extending from the Business Bay Crossing to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. It consists of five lanes in each direction, expanding to more than six lanes in some sections,” Al Tayer said.

Sites 1 and 2

“The project includes improvement works at seven sites along Al Khail Road. Site 1 is in Al Jaddaf and involves surface expansion works by adding a new lane to improve traffic flow towards Deira. It increases the road’s capacity in the sector between the intersections of Oud Metha Street and Financial Centre Street by 2,000 vehicles per hour. Works also include the construction of a three-lane bridge extending 700 metres with a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour, connecting traffic from Zaa’beel Palace Street and Oud Metha Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. Additionally, works include surface road improvements over 850 metres to link traffic from Al Khail Road to Financial Centre Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road,” Al Tayer explained.

“Site 2 at Meydan area on Al Khail Road is located between the intersections of Al Meydan Street and Ras Al Khor Street. works include the construction of a two-lane bridge, 610 metres long, with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, connecting traffic from Meydan Street to Al Khail Road towards Deira. Works also involve surface road improvements over 1,550 metres to connect traffic from Al Khail Road towards Ras Al Khor Street,” he added.

Sites 3 and 4

“Site 3 is in Al Quoz 1 on Al Khail Road between the intersections of Al Meydan Street and Al Waha Street. Works involve the construction of a two-lane bridge, 650 metres long, with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour to connect traffic from Meydan Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. Works also cover surface road improvements over 2,170 metres to connect traffic from Al Khail Road to Al Waha Street and Latifa Bint Hamdan Street,” said Al Tayer.

“Site 4 is at Ghadir Al Tair on Al Khail Road between the intersections of Al Meydan Street and Latifa Bint Hamdan Street. Works include constructing a two-lane bridge, 640 metres long, with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour to facilitate traffic from Latifa Bint Hamdan Street to Al Khail Road towards Deira. Works also include surface road improvements over 1,350 metres to link traffic from Al Khail Road to Al Meydan Street,” noted Al Tayer.

Site 5

“Site 5 is at Jumeirah Village Circle on Al Khail Road between the intersections of Hessa Street and Al Khamila Street. Works involve constructing a two-lane bridge, 700 metres long, with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour to connect traffic from Al Khail Road to Hessa Street. Works also include surface road improvements over 900 metres to link traffic from Jumeirah Village Circle to Al Khail Road towards Deira,” concluded Al Tayer.

Site 6 and 7

Last May, RTA completed the widening works at Site 6 and Site 7 in Al Jaddaf and Business Bay. At Site 6, works included surface expansion of Al Khail Road at Al Jaddaf by adding a new lane to improve traffic flow towards Deira over a 600-metre stretch, increasing the road’s capacity by 2,000 vehicles per hour.