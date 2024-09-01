ABU DHABI: The unified electronic linkage system for the approval of parking permits for People of Determination between the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai has been activated.

The electronic linkage allows People of Determination to use parking spaces allocated to them in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai without the need to display paper permits, thereby making their movement between the two emirates easier and improving their use of public facilities.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Community Development, in coordination with Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, General Headquarters of Dubai Police, Integrated Transport Centre, Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Government Empowerment Department – Abu Dhabi and Parkin.

Who are the beneficiaries?

The aim of this project is to facilitate access of People of Determination to public facilities with flexibility and independence, thereby enhancing their quality of life.

The project identifies the beneficiaries of the linkage service as those who hold cards proving they belong to the People of Determination category. It includes all People of Determination who hold either paper or electronic parking permits from Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Moreover, People of Determination from any other emirate who have valid permits from the relevant authorities in their emirate can also benefit from the designated parking spaces in Abu Dhabi.

The electronic linkage provides a unified database for parking permits for People of Determination between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The project represents a new step in promoting digital transformation and adopting modern technologies in government services, contributing to the delivery of more innovative and efficient services that respond to the needs of People of Determination with the aim of improving the quality of life in the UAE.

Great accessibility

The Ministry of Community Development stated that this project is a national achievement that reflects the country’s commitment to a future that upholds human dignity and achieves the objectives of the national policy for People of Determination, particularly in the accessibility pillar. The ministry praised the sincere efforts of all the concerned entities and affirmed that this project is not just a technical step but a new era that opens broader horizons for People of Determination to live their lives with dignity and independence, confirming that the UAE is at the forefront of countries that place humans at the heart of development and progress.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, stated that the activation of the electronic linkage between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is an important step towards providing better services for People of Determination.

Brigadier Engineer Tareq Matar Al Hassani, Deputy Director of the Information and Communications Systems Centre, said Abu Dhabi Police proudly supports this initiative that enhances the facilitation of services provided to People of Determination as part of its numerous efforts and initiatives to achieve its strategic priorities aimed at ensuring the happiness of all community members and its constant commitment to proactive and high-quality services, reinforcing the concept of quality of life for all, especially “People of Determination.”

Social aspect

Brigadier Jumaa bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Directorate of Traffic, affirmed Dubai Police commitment to supporting People of Determination, stemming from the country’s interest in this group from various life and social aspects that ensure their human rights. He stressed that the activation of the unified electronic linkage between Abu Dhabi and Dubai reflects the integration between the government departments of the two emirates to enhance services provided to this group, contributing to easing and improving their quality of life and integrating them more broadly into society.

Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre – Abu Dhabi, emphasized that the unified electronic linkage represents an additional step in the digital transformation process and in delivering high-quality services that meet the needs of People of Determination and assist them in their daily lives.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stated: “We are pleased to announce this positive step, which underscores the RTA’s commitment to elevating the services provided to People of Determination, and its efforts to raise their satisfaction levels by employing the latest technologies to deliver flexible and easily accessible services, in line with the needs of this social group that is an integral part of the UAE society.”

Efficient service

Eng. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Deputy Director General of the Information and Digital Government Sector at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, stated: “Strengthening and activating the interconnection between Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the approval of parking permits for People of Determination falls within the TRA’s efforts to achieve integration and cooperation among concerned entities, contributing to the delivery of more effective and efficient services.”

Dr Mohammed Abdul Hamid Al Askar, Director General of “TAMM” in the Government Empowerment Department, stated: “Integration and joint cooperation are among the most important pillars that enable pioneering innovations and qualitative projects, and today we witness the activation of the unified electronic linkage, which embodies this cooperation, based on a shared vision and a single goal, which is to enhance the integration of People of Determination and ensure their comfort and happiness.”