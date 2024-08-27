Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has carried out a series of enhancements to the entrances and exits of Majan and Al Barari communities leading towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The improvements included redirecting vehicle movement from the tunnel to a reversible lane system and installing a signalised junction at the community entrances.
These measures have improved traffic flow, reduced congestion, and eased access to areas adjacent to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The upgrades have also cut the delay for entering from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during evening peak hours from nine minutes to 4.5 minutes.