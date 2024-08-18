Dubai: A number of motorists have recently been fined Dh1,000 each for overtaking on the hard shoulder in Dubai, police said on Sunday.
Dubai Police posted a video of the violators on their social media channels, calling on drivers to follow traffic rules. Overtaking on the hard shoulder also incurs six black points.
The hard shoulder is meant for emergency use only, such as when a car has stalled or been damaged in an accident. It is not allowed to use the hard shoulder for overtaking or cutting in line in traffic.