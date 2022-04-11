Dubai: Some 30 Talabat food delivery motorbike riders attended a training workshop on traffic safety organised by Dubai Police recently.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department in Dubai Police, said the department organised a series of lectures and workshops to raise awareness among food delivery riders to ensure a safe road environment.
“They were briefed on [the need to] adhere to traffic safety rules, the legal liabilities upon violating them and what are the proper procedures to follow,” Brig Al Mazroui said.
Officers focused on the most frequent violations made by riders such as taking wrong turns, overtaking from the hard shoulder, parking bikes on sidewalks, failure to adhere to mandatory lane driving, noncompliance with traffic signs and not maintaining sufficient distance with the vehicle in front.
The motorcyclists were show examples of violations committed by some road users, leading to serious injury and property damage.
The training workshop is in line with Dubai Police and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority’s joint efforts to boost road safety awareness among delivery bikers.