Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police has confiscated 369 bicycles and scooters as part of a traffic campaign, an official said on Saturday.
Brigadier Dr. Mohammad Saeed Al Humaidi, Director General of Central Operations, said the crackdown on cyclists and bikers was part of an ongoing traffic campaign to reduce accidents caused by them.
During the first two weeks of the campaign, police seized 369 bicycles and scooters that failed to abide by traffic laws and safety procedures, which puts the riders’ lives and the lives of others at risk.
Making roads safer
Brigadier Al Humaidi said that the inspection campaigns being carried out by the field teams in the emirate are based on the directives of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, to intensify traffic campaigns against bicycle users and scooters in violation of the traffic law, and improve traffic culture among community members.
Brigadier Al Humaidi added that such campaigns contribute to avoiding the occurrence of run over accidents, traffic accidents, and the preservation of life and property, which occur due to illegal driving of bicycles and scooters on the roads. Most of these riders drive without wearing the phosphorescent reflectors and helmets, and often ride opposite the direction of traffic and on the pavements, which causes traffic accidents, and endangers their lives and the lives of others.