Sharjah: Sharjah Police confiscated 1,863 scooters, bicycles and motorbikes during the first quarter of this year as part of a campaign to enforce traffic rules, an official said on Thursday. The campaign was launched in cooperation with Bee’ah.
Lieutenant colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said the crackdown on riders, cyclists and bikers was part of an ongoing traffic campaign aimed at making roads safer and to reduce accidents.
Lt Col Al Naqbi said the Traffic and Patrols Department launched a massive campaign in Sharjah to limit the use of electric scooters, motorcycles and bicycles on main roads and subways. During the first quarter of this year, it resulted in the seizure of 181 electric scooters, 392 motorcycles and 1,290 bicycles. The most prominent of these violations was riding scooters and bicycles in places and on roads not designated for such vehicles and the riders’ failure to comply with safety measures such as wearing of helmets and phosphorous clothing and other safety measures.
Referring to an accident involving an electric scooter in the Industrial Zone of Sharjah recently, which resulted in the rider being seriously injured, the official said that necessary legal measures have been taken against violators.
Lt Col Al Naqbi urged all riders of scooters, bicycles and other two-wheelers to use their vehicles only within the specified range and adhere to safety measures such as wearing of helmets and phosphorous clothing.