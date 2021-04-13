Dubai: Dubai Police have urged motorists to pay attention to the road, observe road etiquettes and avoid parking randomly near mosques during Ramadan.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that worshippers should avoid random parking or parking on the pavement during Isha and Taraweeh prayers.
“Drivers violating the law when parking randomly in front of mosques are harming other road users by blocking the roads with their cars, especially if the mosques are at residential areas. People should pay attention while parking their cars,” Brig Al Mazroui said.
He said that Dubai Police have put a comprehensive traffic plan in place to reduce traffic accidents and have more patrols on the roads across the emirate.
“Motorists should abide by traffic rules in the month of Ramadan and show patience and restraint with other drivers. Avoid speeding, reckless driving and overtaking,” he added.