Visitors attend the 7th edition of World Art Dubai 2021, the region’s most accessible and affordable art fair, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) drawing an enthusiastic response from the local, regional and international art community.
With stringent health and safety measures in place across the four-day show, which closes 10 April, this year’s World Art Dubai collection encompasses works by over 250 artists and galleries hailing from 27 countries.
Children visit the World Art Dubai annual event. On the opening day, visitors homed in on more than 2,000 original contemporary artworks in diverse genres ranging from mixed media, photography and sculpture to graffiti and digital art. The event also features dedicated exhibition segments and public-friendly displays themed on fashion, music, dance and sustainability.
“The breadth of this year’s World Art Dubai and the safety measures implemented across the venue will ensure visitors of all ages experience an incredible day out,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Exhibitions & Events Management, DWTC.
Egyptian artist Rabab Tantawy paints at the World Art Dubai.
“After the success of last winter’s event, World Art Dubai’s popularity continues to grow and we look forward to safely welcoming visitors from across the world to further underline Dubai’s championing role in driving renewed optimism into the global arts and events arenas.”
An artist takes part in a live graffiti jam battle at the World Art Dubai annual event.
Urban Art DXB, an area dedicated to graffiti and street art that is curated by Louis Wright from London-based gallery Vandalist Art, garnered significant opening day attention courtesy of eye-popping live graffiti sessions by local and international artists including Maddy Butcher, Fink 22 and Pure Evil. Urban Art DXB is also hosting a live graffiti jam battle at World Art Dubai, where artists are bidding to win a free exhibition space at next year’s show.
For visitors eager to expand their artistic skillsets and create pieces of their own, World Art Dubai’s workshop corner boasts a packed schedule of socially distanced classes guided by established artists. Key weekend highlights include palette knife painting with Dubai based fine-art gallery Funun Arts; a kids painting session with online art gallery Artezaar; and photography classes for adults and children by Nikon.
World Art Dubai 2021 is being held under stringent safety and hygiene protocols. DWTC has proven its capability to curate the safest face-to-face environment and deliver world-class events with the highest safety protocols, as evidenced by the recent edition of Gulfood, which welcomed tens of thousands of visitors. As much as 98% of local and international attendees recorded a ‘safe’ or ‘very safe’ experience. Above, artworks by Zahra Goulamhoussen are exhibited at the World Art Dubai.
