Motorists who leave their vehicles with their engines on in Abu Dhabi will now be fined Dh500, Abu Dhabi Police said. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Abu Dhabi: Motorists who leave their vehicle engines on while they go shopping or on some other errand will now be fined Dh500 in Abu Dhabi, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

Abu Dhabi Police have warned drivers against leaving their car engines on while hey are away from their vehicles at shopping malls, petrol stations or at ATMs as such acts have often resulted in car thefts.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate stressed the importance of not leaving vehicle engines idling while the motorists are away, especially when their are children and infants inside the vehicles.

According to Article 5 of Federal Law No (21) of 1995 concerning traffic, motorists must refrain from parking their vehicles in places where parking is prohibited. In case they are constrained to park their vehicles at undesignated places, they should take to the right of the road and far from traffic crossings, crossroads, slopes and turns. They also need to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of vehicle movements on the road and must never leave their vehicle with their engines running.