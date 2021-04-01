Dubai: Some roads in Dubai will be closed for some hours on Friday, April 2, from 6am until 10.30am to pave way for a cycling event, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has tweeted on Thursday.
The RTA said: “Discover which roads will be affected during the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge 2021 on Friday, April 2, from 6amM until 10:30am. Depart early and use alternative routes to reach your destination.”
Affected streets are in Dubai Sports City as well as Hessa Street, Al Asayel, Garn Al Sabkha Road, First Al Khail Steet, Al Khamila Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street (the part between Global Village and Expo Road)
Alternative roads are Al Quadra Road, Shaikh Zayed Road, Al Yalayis Street, Shaikh Zayed Road and Emirates Road.
92km cycling challenge
Organisers said the cycle challenge consists of a ride across Dubai that covers a whopping 92km. “Major roads are closed specifically for the event which offers cyclists a rare opportunity to cycle across the emirate and take in the scenery. It has such global recognition that riders fly in from all across the world to take part in it.”
The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East’s premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world. The event celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019 with 1,500 cyclists taking part in three build-up rides and 2,500 competing in the final race.
According to organisers, this year’s event will be held following COVID-19 health and safety protocols.