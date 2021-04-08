Dubai: A portion of Al Qudra Road will be closed on Friday, April 9, from 3pm until 5.30pm to give way to UAE Cycling Federation President’s Cup, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.
The RTA tweeted: “A delay is expected on Al Qudra Rd. between the roundabout of Al Qudra Rd. with Saih Al Salam St. (Last Exit roundabout) towards Emirates Road and the roundabout of Al Qudra Rd. with Umm Nahad 3 St. (Cycle Roundabout) on April 9, 3PM-5:30 PM, amid the President’s Cup for cycling.”
“The cycling track in Al Qudra will also be closed from 7am until 6pm. Please use alternative routes: Al Ain-Dubai Rd., Saih Al Salam St., and Lehbab Rd. to reach your destination,” the RTA tweet added.
This year’s President’s Cup cycling event is taking place at Al Qudra Cycling Track. The competition is open to amateur teams and professional clubs. Participants were required to undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests prior to the race.